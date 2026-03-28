Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $6.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gemini Space Station traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 2336807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GEMI. Mizuho cut their target price on Gemini Space Station from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Gemini Space Station from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

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Insider Activity

Trending Headlines about Gemini Space Station

In other news, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 39,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $354,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Here are the key news stories impacting Gemini Space Station this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $483.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter.

About Gemini Space Station

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Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

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