Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $6.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gemini Space Station traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 2336807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GEMI. Mizuho cut their target price on Gemini Space Station from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Gemini Space Station from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEMI
Insider Activity
Trending Headlines about Gemini Space Station
Here are the key news stories impacting Gemini Space Station this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target on GEMI to $6.50 while keeping a “neutral” rating, tempering one source of buy-side support for the stock. Benzinga: Goldman Sachs lowers PT
- Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities class actions and law‑firm solicitations has been launched against GEMI alleging misleading IPO disclosures, a concealed “corporate pivot,” and executive turmoil; firms are urging investors to file claims and noting a May 18, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — increasing potential legal costs, management distraction, and downside risk. GEMI UPDATE: Hagens Berman Alerts Gemini Space Station (GEMI) Investors to Securities Class Action Kessler Topaz announces suit Pomerantz class action notice
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple other national firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Berger Montague, Bernstein Liebhard, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay Wolke, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler, etc.) are investigating or soliciting clients — signaling broad legal attention and a meaningful reputational hit. Investors face consolidation of claims and possible future settlements or judgments. Faruqi & Faruqi investor alert
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary are turning more pessimistic beyond the PT cut: independent reports note a 52‑week low and at least one firm (Rosenblatt) issuing a negative outlook, which can accelerate selling pressure and reduce near‑term liquidity. Gemini Space Station Sets New 52-Week Low Rosenblatt issues pessimistic forecast
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Space Station
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.
Gemini Space Station Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $483.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.
Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter.
About Gemini Space Station
Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.
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