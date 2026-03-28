GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Issues Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

GD Culture Group Price Performance

GDC opened at $2.76 on Friday. GD Culture Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.56.

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GD Culture Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GD Culture Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD Culture Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GD Culture Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GD Culture Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GD Culture Group in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GD Culture Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

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GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients.

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