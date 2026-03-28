Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Gazit-Globe Stock Up 6.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

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Gazit-Globe Company Profile

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Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a real estate investment company specializing in the ownership, management and development of income-producing retail properties. Through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, the company acquires, leases and operates community and neighborhood shopping centers anchored by grocery stores, as well as mixed-use and office complexes designed to serve urban and suburban markets.

Founded in 1982 by real estate entrepreneur Chaim Katzman, Gazit-Globe has grown from a local property developer into a globally diversified real estate group.

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