GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 52.7% in March

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 292,852 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the February 26th total of 191,787 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

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GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in the natural resources sector, including mining, energy, agriculture and forestry businesses. In addition to selecting resource-oriented equities, the trust employs a covered-call writing strategy on select holdings to generate supplemental income for its shareholders.

Portfolio exposures span a broad range of industries within the natural resources space, such as precious metals producers, base metals miners, oil and gas companies, agricultural firms and related service providers.

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