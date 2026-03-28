G999 (G999) Trading 24.6% Lower This Week

G999 (G999) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $10.71 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000756 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2025. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.