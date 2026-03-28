Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

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Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.8%

FCX stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917,475.70. The trade was a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,332,957 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,619,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,880,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,244,504,000 after purchasing an additional 622,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,873,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,193,327,000 after purchasing an additional 395,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,353,852 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,897,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,431,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

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Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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