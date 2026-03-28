FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on FOX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

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FOX Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. FOX has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 637,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $37,117,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846.40. This trade represents a 99.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 242,309 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $13,990,921.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 357,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,884.22. This trade represents a 40.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,586,871 shares of company stock worth $91,893,926 in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of FOX by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

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