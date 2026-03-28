FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,412,150 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the February 26th total of 745,317 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,248,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after buying an additional 311,192 shares during the last quarter. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $8,541,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,014 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 561,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after buying an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 305,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 39,574 shares during the last quarter.

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FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

GUNR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 791,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,794. FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Cuts Dividend

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water. GUNR was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

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