First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 190,995 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the February 26th total of 90,338 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance
FIIG stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF
The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.
Further Reading
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