First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Short Interest Up 89.4% in March

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 507,594 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the February 26th total of 267,967 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

FDN stock traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.78. 502,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.78. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a 52-week low of $191.37 and a 52-week high of $287.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.16.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 92.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index represents companies that generate the majority of their revenues via the Internet. The Index aims to represent 80% of the float-adjusted Internet equity universe. The Index contains two sub-indexes, the Dow Jones Internet Commerce Index and the Dow Jones Internet Services Index.

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