Financial Survey: M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) versus Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. M&F Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Bankshares 18.24% 12.74% 1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Pinnacle Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp $29.72 million 1.58 $4.30 million $1.52 15.95 Pinnacle Bankshares $59.05 million 1.71 $10.77 million $4.84 9.64

Pinnacle Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp. Pinnacle Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&F Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle Bankshares beats M&F Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

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M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

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Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. The company also provides credit cards; insurance products, including property and casualty, life, and health; investment and annuity products; and overdraft protection, merchant bankcard processing, cash management, remote deposit capture, night drop, safe deposit boxes, and notary services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. It operates branches in Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County, Pittsylvania County; and the city of Danville, Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

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