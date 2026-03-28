Financial Review: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) versus Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 0 10 10 2 2.64 SMC 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation and SMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus price target of $418.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than SMC.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Automation and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 11.56% 34.92% 11.53% SMC 19.41% 7.80% 7.08%

Dividends

Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Rockwell Automation pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SMC pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Automation and SMC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $8.34 billion 4.74 $869.00 million $8.74 40.23 SMC $5.20 billion 4.67 $1.03 billion $0.84 22.65

SMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockwell Automation. SMC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats SMC on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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