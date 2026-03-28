Fidus Investment Corporation $FDUS Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5,750.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 450.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 52.87%.The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.50%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

Further Reading

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