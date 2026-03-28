Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,340 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 26th total of 118,318 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,020,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,430,000 after buying an additional 216,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,052,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,685,000 after buying an additional 480,484 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after purchasing an additional 119,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,099,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,762 shares during the period.

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Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSMD traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $43.90. 243,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,242. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

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