Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Up 119.0% in March

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 276 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the February 26th total of 126 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FDIF opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.26. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

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Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIF. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology. FDIF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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