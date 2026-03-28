Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Up 119.0% in March

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 276 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the February 26th total of 126 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FDIF opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.26. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fidelity Disruptors ETF
The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology. FDIF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
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