Exxon Mobil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 163,879 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 125,782 call options.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.17. 30,275,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,406,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.01. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $171.23.

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Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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