Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $171.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $171.23. The firm has a market cap of $713.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

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About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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