Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 363.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $18,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Expand Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 513.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $113.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

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Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

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