Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $163.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22. The company has a market cap of $254.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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