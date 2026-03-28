Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 45,184 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $40,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $92.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $99.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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