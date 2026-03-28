Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares $SPUU

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 8.76% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $3,238,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPUU opened at $157.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average is $182.34. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.03.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.