Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 68,437 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $32,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Newmont by 124.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,888,000 after buying an additional 2,723,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,020. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.93 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macro/strategy pieces are recommending rotation into gold miners as a hedge amid market uncertainty, which boosts demand for large producers like Newmont; that thematic flow into miners is a direct positive for NEM. Sell, Hedge, Rotate: Victor Dergunov’s Strategy

Macro/strategy pieces are recommending rotation into gold miners as a hedge amid market uncertainty, which boosts demand for large producers like Newmont; that thematic flow into miners is a direct positive for NEM. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary arguing the pullback in gold is a buying opportunity highlights Newmont as a high-quality, dividend-paying exposure to gold, supporting investor interest in NEM shares.

Market commentary arguing the pullback in gold is a buying opportunity highlights Newmont as a high-quality, dividend-paying exposure to gold, supporting investor interest in NEM shares. Neutral Sentiment: UBS trimmed its price target from $150 to $140 but maintained a “Buy” rating and still projects meaningful upside (~37% from current levels), which provides analytical support for the rally even though the cut is modestly negative. UBS Lowers PT to $140

UBS trimmed its price target from $150 to $140 but maintained a “Buy” rating and still projects meaningful upside (~37% from current levels), which provides analytical support for the rally even though the cut is modestly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate filings: Newmont filed its 2026 proxy materials and has published its 2025 annual report — routine governance/disclosure updates that reduce uncertainty but are not immediate catalysts. Newmont Files 2026 Proxy Materials Newmont Files 2025 Annual Report

Corporate filings: Newmont filed its 2026 proxy materials and has published its 2025 annual report — routine governance/disclosure updates that reduce uncertainty but are not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Vanguard reported a change to “zero direct beneficial ownership” in Newmont after an internal realignment — likely an administrative reporting change rather than a vote of no confidence, but worth monitoring if it affects passive flows. Vanguard Reports Zero Direct Ownership

Vanguard reported a change to “zero direct beneficial ownership” in Newmont after an internal realignment — likely an administrative reporting change rather than a vote of no confidence, but worth monitoring if it affects passive flows. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: Barron’s reports that the Iran conflict has been weighing on mining stocks broadly; such risk-driven selloffs can pressure Newmont despite company-specific positives. Why the Iran War Is Crippling Mining Stocks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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