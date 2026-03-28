Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 21,098 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.53% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $36,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 16,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.56 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.