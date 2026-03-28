Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives $6.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.0385.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVH. UBS Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.24. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $468.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.