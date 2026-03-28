Shares of Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.5263.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Everpure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everpure in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Everpure in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Everpure from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everpure in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

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Institutional Trading of Everpure

Everpure Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everpure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,327,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Everpure by 786.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,027,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,493 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everpure during the second quarter worth approximately $204,552,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Everpure by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,831,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everpure by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Everpure has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $100.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Everpure (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Everpure had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everpure will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everpure

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Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

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