Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,115,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 3,160,620 shares.The stock last traded at $38.2930 and had previously closed at $38.19.

Key Equitable News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equitable this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on EQH with an “Outperform” rating and a $53 price target (roughly 50% upside vs. current levels), which may attract buyers looking for upside from the merger play. Benzinga: KBW starts coverage

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on EQH with an “Outperform” rating and a $53 price target (roughly 50% upside vs. current levels), which may attract buyers looking for upside from the merger play. Positive Sentiment: Equitable and Corebridge announced a $22B all‑stock merger to create a retirement/wealth company with ~ $1.5T AUM/AUA; EQH shareholders will receive 1.55516 shares of the combined company and are expected to own ~49% — scale and product diversification are strategic positives. Reuters: Equitable, Corebridge to merge

Equitable and Corebridge announced a $22B all‑stock merger to create a retirement/wealth company with ~ $1.5T AUM/AUA; EQH shareholders will receive 1.55516 shares of the combined company and are expected to own ~49% — scale and product diversification are strategic positives. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple mainstream outlets (WSJ, FT, Proactive) reported on the definitive merger terms and valuation; these items largely reiterate deal facts but keep investor focus on merger approvals, integration risk, and pro forma metrics. WSJ: Corebridge Financial, Equitable Holdings to Merge

Multiple mainstream outlets (WSJ, FT, Proactive) reported on the definitive merger terms and valuation; these items largely reiterate deal facts but keep investor focus on merger approvals, integration risk, and pro forma metrics. Negative Sentiment: Kahn Swick & Foti (KSF) opened an investigation into the merger, signaling potential shareholder litigation over deal terms or process — this increases execution risk and could pressure the stock. Business Wire: KSF Investigates

Kahn Swick & Foti (KSF) opened an investigation into the merger, signaling potential shareholder litigation over deal terms or process — this increases execution risk and could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other law firms (Rowley Law, Halper Sadeh, The Ademi Firm, Monteverde & Associates/ M&A Class Action Firm) announced investigations into whether the board obtained a fair price or breached fiduciary duties — a cluster of plaintiffs firms raises the odds of litigation and deal delays/costs. PR Newswire: Rowley Law alert

Multiple other law firms (Rowley Law, Halper Sadeh, The Ademi Firm, Monteverde & Associates/ M&A Class Action Firm) announced investigations into whether the board obtained a fair price or breached fiduciary duties — a cluster of plaintiffs firms raises the odds of litigation and deal delays/costs. Negative Sentiment: Class‑action and fiduciary‑duty claims may force renegotiation, proxy fights, or settlement costs — short‑term volatility and downside pressure are likely while litigation and regulatory approvals play out. PR Newswire: M&A Class Action Firm alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equitable from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Equitable Trading Down 8.2%

The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.41%.

Equitable announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $323,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,845.95. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166,059. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,184. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Equitable by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

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Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

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