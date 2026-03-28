Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $30,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,374.74. This represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD
Key Enterprise Products Partners News
Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded EPD to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised its price target to $42, citing Permian growth and supportive oil-market dynamics (including geopolitical supply concerns). This upgrade is the primary catalyst for the stock move. Wells Fargo Upgrades Enterprise Products (EPD)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus is turning constructive: Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing buy-side momentum and supporting demand for the units. EPD Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s upgrade and commentary were widely reported and immediately tied to a short-term uptick in the share price (reports note the stock trading up after the upgrade). That market reaction confirms the upgrade’s near-term influence. EPD Trading Up After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors issued a positive view for FY2026 earnings and updated a Q1 earnings forecast for EPD, which supports expectations for stronger distributions/earnings this year. US Capital Advisors Positive on EPD FY2026
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying was highlighted alongside a new 1-year high, a signal investors often view as a bullish indicator of management confidence. EPD Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial initiated coverage on EPD; initiation can increase analyst attention and liquidity, but immediate directional impact depends on the stance and model assumptions of the initiation. Truist Initiates Coverage of EPD
- Neutral Sentiment: Market write-ups (Zacks/Yahoo) note EPD “lapping the market” and recent outperformance relative to the broader market; these are descriptive pieces that reflect current momentum rather than new fundamental news. EPD Laps the Stock Market
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $39.74.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.71%.
Enterprise Products Partners Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.
Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.
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