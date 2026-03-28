Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $30,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,374.74. This represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Key Enterprise Products Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.