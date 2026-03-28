Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.4120. 10,357,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 15,620,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Energy Transfer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 110.74%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,544,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,940,000 after purchasing an additional 578,137 shares during the period. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 114,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,880,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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