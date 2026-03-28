Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $140.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ducommun from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ducommun from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ducommun from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,683. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.03. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

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Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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