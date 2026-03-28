Ducommun Incorporated $DCO Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.18% of Ducommun worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 6,725.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ducommun Stock Down 0.3%

DCO stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ducommun from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ducommun

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,683. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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