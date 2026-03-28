DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 50.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $16,723,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 49,181.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DTE opened at $144.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.81.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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