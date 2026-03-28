DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,790 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the February 26th total of 26,259 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DSS Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 25,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

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DSS Company Profile

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Document Security Systems, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: DSS) is a provider of anti-counterfeit and authentication technologies designed to protect high-value products and secure documents against forgery. The company develops both physical and digital security solutions, including proprietary micro-optic devices such as DOVIDs (Diffractive Optically Variable Image Devices), custom holographic labels, and tamper-evident seals. These solutions are used to safeguard brand integrity in sectors ranging from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to banknotes and government identity documents.

In addition to its optical security products, DSS offers the veraID™ digital authentication platform, which enables real-time verification of authenticity via smartphones or dedicated readers.

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