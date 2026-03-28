DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,798 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the February 26th total of 5,249 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $172,637,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,945,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,098,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,925,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,191,000.

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DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

About DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF

The Doubleline ABS ETF (DABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest broadly in asset-backed, fixed income securities denominated in USD from both private and government sectors. The ETF targets an average duration of 1-6 years and mainly investment grade securities. DABS was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by DoubleLine.

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