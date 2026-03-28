Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dollarama to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 96.58%.

Dollarama News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers upgraded Dollarama to “strong‑buy” (TD Securities, CIBC, National Bank Financial, Jefferies [upgrade], BMO, Scotiabank) over Mar 26–27 — this reflects continued analyst conviction in Dollarama’s resilient cash flows and franchise strength. Jefferies Upgrade National Bank Upgrade BMO Upgrade

Multiple brokers upgraded Dollarama to “strong‑buy” (TD Securities, CIBC, National Bank Financial, Jefferies [upgrade], BMO, Scotiabank) over Mar 26–27 — this reflects continued analyst conviction in Dollarama’s resilient cash flows and franchise strength. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies also publicly reaffirmed a Buy rating on Dollarama, reinforcing that at least some sell‑side analysts expect continued growth and margin durability. Jefferies Reaffirms Buy

Jefferies also publicly reaffirmed a Buy rating on Dollarama, reinforcing that at least some sell‑side analysts expect continued growth and margin durability. Neutral Sentiment: Some firms (Stifel Nicolaus, Wells Fargo) moved ratings to “hold” — a modestly less bullish stance that suggests caution from parts of the street even as others push higher. Stifel Note

Some firms (Stifel Nicolaus, Wells Fargo) moved ratings to “hold” — a modestly less bullish stance that suggests caution from parts of the street even as others push higher. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage notes conflicting analyst views on consumer names including Dollarama, signaling mixed sentiment across the market rather than a unanimous call. Globe: Conflicting Sentiments

Press coverage notes conflicting analyst views on consumer names including Dollarama, signaling mixed sentiment across the market rather than a unanimous call. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, the shares are trading below their 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and carry a high P/E (around 143), which can limit upside and help explain the share decline amid profit‑taking or valuation concerns. Valuation/Market Context

About Dollarama

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Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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