Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dollarama to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DLMAF opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion and a PE ratio of 142.64. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $160.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 96.58%.

Dollarama News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers upgraded Dollarama to “strong‑buy” (TD Securities, CIBC, National Bank Financial, Jefferies [upgrade], BMO, Scotiabank) over Mar 26–27 — this reflects continued analyst conviction in Dollarama’s resilient cash flows and franchise strength. Jefferies Upgrade National Bank Upgrade BMO Upgrade

Multiple brokers upgraded Dollarama to “strong‑buy” (TD Securities, CIBC, National Bank Financial, Jefferies [upgrade], BMO, Scotiabank) over Mar 26–27 — this reflects continued analyst conviction in Dollarama’s resilient cash flows and franchise strength. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies also publicly reaffirmed a Buy rating on Dollarama, reinforcing that at least some sell‑side analysts expect continued growth and margin durability. Jefferies Reaffirms Buy

Jefferies also publicly reaffirmed a Buy rating on Dollarama, reinforcing that at least some sell‑side analysts expect continued growth and margin durability. Neutral Sentiment: Some firms (Stifel Nicolaus, Wells Fargo) moved ratings to “hold” — a modestly less bullish stance that suggests caution from parts of the street even as others push higher. Stifel Note

Some firms (Stifel Nicolaus, Wells Fargo) moved ratings to “hold” — a modestly less bullish stance that suggests caution from parts of the street even as others push higher. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage notes conflicting analyst views on consumer names including Dollarama, signaling mixed sentiment across the market rather than a unanimous call. Globe: Conflicting Sentiments

Press coverage notes conflicting analyst views on consumer names including Dollarama, signaling mixed sentiment across the market rather than a unanimous call. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, the shares are trading below their 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and carry a high P/E (around 143), which can limit upside and help explain the share decline amid profit‑taking or valuation concerns. Valuation/Market Context

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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