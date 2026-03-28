Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.02, but opened at $37.84. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 15,456,165 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 4.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 902,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,292,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,679,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,942,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,309,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

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