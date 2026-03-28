Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS) Short Interest Up 52.0% in March

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,825 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 26th total of 10,413 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares by 541.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 73,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth $411,000.

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Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 2.2%

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.30.

About Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund employs short strategy and uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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