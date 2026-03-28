Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $160,000.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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