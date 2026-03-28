Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Announces Earnings Results

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Down 13.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.60. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

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Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRMA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dermata Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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About Dermata Therapeutics

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Dermata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunodermatology company dedicated to developing novel small-molecule therapies for inflammatory skin disorders. The company’s lead clinical candidate, DMVT-502, is being evaluated in atopic dermatitis, while DMVT-505 is in development for vitiligo. In addition to these programs, Dermata advances preclinical assets targeting other indications such as alopecia areata.

At the core of Dermata’s approach is a proprietary drug discovery platform that combines structure-based design, medicinal chemistry and innovative formulation techniques.

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