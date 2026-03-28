Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.4350, with a volume of 585300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

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Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of -1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 67.85%.The business had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $67,442.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,157 shares in the company, valued at $697,821.20. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $74,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,694 shares in the company, valued at $843,250.40. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,461 shares of company stock worth $422,948. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

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