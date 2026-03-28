CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 797,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 336,243 shares.The stock last traded at $24.12 and had previously closed at $24.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSLLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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CSL Price Performance

CSL Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

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