CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 797,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 336,243 shares.The stock last traded at $24.12 and had previously closed at $24.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSLLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on CSL
CSL Price Performance
CSL Company Profile
CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.
The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.
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