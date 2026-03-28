Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total value of $838,321.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,907.28. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,039.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $983.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $986.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $939.26. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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