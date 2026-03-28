Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.58 and traded as high as GBX 193.60. Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 192.80, with a volume of 551,010 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Costain Group from GBX 210 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.

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Costain Group Trading Down 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £491.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.96.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 14.50 EPS for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costain Group Company Profile

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Costain improves people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK.

By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

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