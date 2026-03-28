Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Acquired by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Corpay accounts for about 1.6% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Corpay worth $36,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corpay by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Corpay by 1,513.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corpay by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,999,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 55,800.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $285.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.09. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.