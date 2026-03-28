Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $549,448,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 298.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,031 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 2,266.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,689,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,133 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 4,236,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,579,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $32.43 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 33.76%.Copart’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

See Also

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