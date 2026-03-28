Contrasting Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Wabash National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -39.90% -35.31% Wabash National 13.71% -22.79% -6.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for QuantumScape and Wabash National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 3 6 0 0 1.67 Wabash National 1 2 0 0 1.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $8.98, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. Wabash National has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.47%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Wabash National.

29.9% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Wabash National shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Wabash National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Wabash National”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$477.86 million ($0.76) -8.24 Wabash National $1.54 billion 0.22 $211.45 million $4.87 1.73

Wabash National has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wabash National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

QuantumScape has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabash National has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wabash National beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

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QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Wabash National

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Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, thermal solutions, and others; truck body repair parts; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. It also develops and scales a digital marketplace for the transportation and logistics distribution industry; operates a parts and services distribution platform; and stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech markets; trailers as a service; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products, as well as used trailers. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It serves its products to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

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