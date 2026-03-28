Contrasting Banco Bradesco (BBD) and The Competition

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Banco Bradesco to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 10.19% 13.78% 1.11% Banco Bradesco Competitors 18.17% 13.25% 1.07%

Dividends

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 38.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $41.79 billion $4.24 billion 8.96 Banco Bradesco Competitors $298.73 billion $7.19 billion 10.92

Banco Bradesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bradesco. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Bradesco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 4 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco Competitors 1347 4435 4752 231 2.36

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Banco Bradesco’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Banco Bradesco peers beat Banco Bradesco on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

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