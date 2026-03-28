Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Stock Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $84.52 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $118.46. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 13.09%.The firm had revenue of $665.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

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