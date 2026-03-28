Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 10,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 12,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is a diversified provider of industrial chemicals and related services. Operating primarily through manufacturing, blending, distribution and logistics segments, the fund supplies critical chemical products to a wide range of end markets including pulp and paper, water treatment, food and beverage, and oil and gas. Its portfolio encompasses chlor-alkali products such as chlorine and caustic soda, sulphuric acid, sodium chlorate and customized water treatment formulations.

The fund maintains a network of production plants, blending terminals and warehouses across Canada, the United States and select international locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.