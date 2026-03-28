Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,042,317 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 26th total of 1,449,341 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Chagee

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Chagee during the third quarter worth $46,150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth $5,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chagee in the second quarter valued at $13,764,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chagee in the third quarter valued at $931,000.

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Chagee Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:CHA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. Chagee has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chagee in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chagee from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chagee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chagee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chagee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHA

Chagee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products.

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