Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,042,317 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 26th total of 1,449,341 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Chagee
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Chagee during the third quarter worth $46,150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth $5,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chagee in the second quarter valued at $13,764,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chagee in the third quarter valued at $931,000.
Chagee Stock Down 3.5%
NASDAQ:CHA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. Chagee has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHA
Chagee Company Profile
Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products.
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